Posted: Jan 20, 2022 1:59 PMUpdated: Jan 20, 2022 2:17 PM

Garrett Giles

Oklahoma Highway Patrol Troop Z troopers are investigating after an early morning shooting left one suspect dead in the Tulsa area.

Troopers were advised of a vehicle on I-44 eastbound from Yale shooting at another vehicle at 3:40 a.m. on Thursday. A trooper attempted to stop the vehicle at I-44 and Garnett Road. The suspect vehicle refused to stop and troopers pursued.

The suspect exited at 11th Street, re-entered I-44 eastbound, exited off again at 129th East Avenue and turned northbound. The suspect swerved at OHP units involved in the pursuit then went back southbound on 129th East Avenue, crossing the center line and almost hitting another vehicle.

A trooper performed a successful tactical vehicle intervention at 27th Street South. That is when the suspect allegedly exited the vehicle with a firearm. A trooper fired shots resulting in the death of the suspect. No OHP personnel were injured during the incident.

No other vehicles were struck by the suspect's gunfire on the highway. The suspect has been identified as 39-year-old Alan Wade Hutchinson of Inola, Oklahoma.