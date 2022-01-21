Posted: Jan 21, 2022 9:15 AMUpdated: Jan 21, 2022 9:15 AM

Garrett Giles

One of the items the Washington County Commissioners may approve in their next meeting is a resolution regarding a public hearing on Tuesday, Feb. 22. The hearing will be over the reservation of West 1400 Road between North 3960 and its end point into the Caney River.

The Commissioners will then consider a resolution for reimbursement to Washington County District 3 from the State of Oklahoma's Department of Transportation for an emergency relief project. An agreement to work on private property in District 2 (401711 W 2200 Road and 21236 N 4000 Road in Bartlesville) will be weighed from there.

Lastly, the Commissioners may declare a Gradall in District 3 as surplus.

The Washington County Commissioners will meet on Monday, Jan. 24, at 9:30 a.m. on the second floor of the County Administration Building, 400 S. Johnstone Avenue in Bartlesville.