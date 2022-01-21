Posted: Jan 21, 2022 9:46 AMUpdated: Jan 21, 2022 9:51 AM

Garrett Giles

One staff member's 36.5 years at Bartlesville High School (BHS) will be celebrated and cherished forever.

BHS issued an invitation to celebrate the retirement of Principal Administrative Assistant Paula Amen on Friday, Feb. 18, from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. in the BHS Freshman Conference Room. Green is the color to wear for this come and go reception.

Miss Paula began her tenure at Bartlesville High School in 1985. That is around the time when Michael Jordan won the NBA's Rookie of the Year award and the Titanic was discovered. Not only that, but Nintendo made its debut and a new Coke was introduced.

Congratulations to Miss Paula.