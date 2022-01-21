Posted: Jan 21, 2022 10:09 AMUpdated: Jan 21, 2022 10:14 AM

Garrett Giles

ShamRock the 'Ville, a St. Patrick's Day celebration in downtown Bartlesville, is set to return in March.

Festivities include a 5K race, a one mile Fun Run, prizes and plenty of great costumes. This event benefits Catholic Charities Mary Martha Outreach (CCMMO), a non-profit organization that provides necessary items to those in need.

Registration will open at 7:30 a.m. on the day of the event. The 5K will start at 9:00 a.m. The Fun Run will start shortly after the 5K. To download a form, click here.

According to ShamRock the 'Ville's website, the 5K course is certified by USATF and winds through historic downtown Bartlesville. The 5K run is a chip-timed race with prizes to the top three racers (overall and by age/gender). The one mile Fun Run is not timed. You can also cheer from the couch.

Race is as scheduled, rain or shine. Extreme circumstances may lead to a cancellation, in which case your entry fee will be used as a donation to CCMMO.

If you wish to volunteer, your commitment will begin at 7:30 a.m. on the day of the race. Your service will last 2.5 hours at the most. The Volunteer Coordinator will be in touch with more information, including details about your assignment, after you register here.

For more information, visit ShamRock the 'Ville's website.