Posted: Jan 21, 2022 2:21 PMUpdated: Jan 21, 2022 2:43 PM

Garrett Giles

A Federal Grand Jury returns an indictment for a Bartlesville man facing first degree murder charges.

Koalton Ellis, 29, of Bartlesville, is accused of first degree murder in Indian Country for his alleged assault of Buffie Raulston in July 2021. According to court records, Ellis stabbed the victim multiple times with a knife at the Skyline Motel in Bartlesville. The victim later succumbed to her injuries.

The return of an indictment is a method of informing a defendant of alleged violations of federal law, which must be proven in a court of law beyond a reasonable doubt to overcome a defendant’s presumption of innocence. Ellis’ indictment came down on Friday.

The FBI and Bartlesville Police Department are the investigative agencies. Assistant U.S. Attorney Gina S. Gilmore is prosecuting the case.

