Posted: Jan 22, 2022 3:00 AMUpdated: Jan 22, 2022 3:31 AM

Garrett Giles

Caney Valley Public Schools in Ramona plans to return to in-person instruction on Monday, for all campuses.

Superintendent Steven Cantrell says they had 35 positive isolations for COVID plus numerous staff and students absent for Flu and other medical concerns over a week ago. Cantrell says the numbers have dropped to 10 positive isolations for COVID and 1 absence for other medical concerns. He says they want their students to be back on campus and resume to a normal instruction schedule.

However, Cantrell says they will continue to monitor both COVID and Flu numbers and make the best decision they can for the health as well as the academic progress of their students. As a reminder, a little more than a year from Friday, Caney Valley Public Schools pivoted to remote instruction due to the “Polar Vortex.” After that two week pivot, Cantrell says they went on to have in-person instruction the remainder of the year.

Cantrell says they are hopeful that this will be their last non-scheduled remote instruction time for the year. If it is not, however, they will continue to make that decision in a timely manner to allow parents to coordinate care for their students.