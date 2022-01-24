Posted: Jan 24, 2022 9:55 AMUpdated: Jan 24, 2022 10:35 AM

A public hearing has been set regarding the closure of West 1400 Road between North 3960 and its terminus into the Caney River in Washington County.

The Washington County Commissioners approved a resolution to establish the hearing, which will take place on Tuesday, Feb. 22, at 9:30 a.m. during the Commissioners' regular meeting. Commissioner Mitch Antle says a signed petition regarding the reservation of the road. He says they could close the road, but they can't vacate it.

Commissioner Antle says this will allow them to close the road and put it under a reserve status. He says it will allow the property owners to gate the area and maintain it. This elminates Washington County's requirement to maintain the gate, but it does not vacate the utility easement there.

Washington County Sheriff Scott Owen says they have seen numerous issues on this dead end road in the past, including the recovery of stolen vehicles, under aged drinking, DUI's, drug paraphernalia, oilfield theft, agriculture theft and more. He says he wouldn't mind seeing the road closed.