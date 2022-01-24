Posted: Jan 24, 2022 10:30 AMUpdated: Jan 24, 2022 10:30 AM

Garrett Giles

The City of Bartlesville selects a consultant for its Comprehensive Strategic Plan project.

Appearing on City Matters, Bartlesville City Manager Mike Bailey says they chose the consultant that they chose because of their great public outreach. Bailey says they were deadlocked with two consultants that the City really, but they believe they ended up hiring the one that was going to do the best job of engaging the public and keeping them involved. He says that aspect was critical.

A request for proposals was posted in October 2021 for consultant guidance on the project, which was approved in the 2021-22 Fiscal Year Budget. This project will involve an in-depth look at the City's organizational practices and provide direction for future operations.

Bailey says an agreement from the consultant may be approved in the Bartlesville City Council's upcoming meeting on Monday, Feb. 7, at 7:00 p.m. He says the plan will be the first undertaken by the City as an organization that is long overdue.

There will be public involvement throughout the process, including public meetings, stakeholder group sessions, outreach forums, online surveys, social media and other avenues of discussion.

The outcome will be a written strategic plan document that presents the planning process, research analysis, opportunities, and strategies along with an implementation plan that will guide the City for the next three to five years.