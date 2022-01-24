Posted: Jan 24, 2022 11:45 AMUpdated: Jan 24, 2022 11:45 AM

Garrett Giles

Bartlesville KLIFE will host its annual fundraising banquet on Saturday, Feb. 5, at 6:00 pm at the new KLIFE Center.

A complimentary dinner from Dink’s, Tamara Laine and Outpost will set the mood for a fun evening of vying for auction items which include an electric bicycle, vacation packages and one-of-a-kind experiences. This event will help fund programming, staff salaries, and operating expenses for the year. 100-percent of your gift is tax deductible.

Bartlesville KLIFE works alongside families, youth organizations and schools to teach and encourage kids to be strong in their beliefs, exhibit character and pursue excellence.

Visit bartlesville.klife.com for more information.