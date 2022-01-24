Posted: Jan 24, 2022 3:47 PMUpdated: Jan 24, 2022 3:47 PM

Ty Loftis

At last week's Board of Osage County Commissioners meeting, two construction firms were on hand stating why they should be selected to do the annex project at the Osage County Courthouse. Both companies were back this week and it was time for Board members to pick between KSB Construction and Timberlake Construction Co.

Before making their selection, each firm got one last chance to make a pitch to the commissioners.

District Three Commissioner Darren McKinney made a motion to bring on KSB Construction to do the work. District One Commissioner Randall Jones went along with that motion and District Two Commissioner Steve Talburt made it unanimous.