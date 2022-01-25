Posted: Jan 25, 2022 7:26 AMUpdated: Jan 25, 2022 7:27 AM

Garrett Giles

Sooner State Espresso in Bartlesville postpones its ribbon cutting ceremony.

A celebration to welcome the local family owned and operated business was set to take place on Tuesday morning. Colder weather caused the postponement.

Sooner State Espresso looks to forge relationships within our community by sharing their passion for coffee and Oklahoma. They love both so much that they named their business after the Sooner State.

The ribbon cutting will now take place at Sooner State Espresso on Tuesday, Feb. 15, at 2:00 p.m. The coffee stand is located at 1709 1/2 SW Frank Phillips Boulevard.