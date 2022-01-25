Posted: Jan 25, 2022 8:41 AMUpdated: Jan 25, 2022 8:41 AM

Garrett Giles

Washington County District 3 sees a resolution for reimbursement from the State of Oklahoma approved.

Commissioner Mike Dunlap oversees District Three and says the fund from the Oklahoma Department of Transportation is for an emergency relief project. He says it is part of a reimbursement for costs incurred for the historic flooding event the area experience in 2019.

The first amount came in at $17,147.51. Commissioner Dunlap says the monies will be appropriated to sales tax maintenance and operation in District 3.

The other check came in at $32,680. Commissioner Dunlap thanked ODOT's Bruce Martin for helping him through this process.

The Washington County Commissioners unanimously approved this item on Monday morning.