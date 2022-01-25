Posted: Jan 25, 2022 10:06 AMUpdated: Jan 25, 2022 12:07 PM

Garrett Giles

Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. joins Bartlesville Radio in discussing the McGirt case and the on-going battle against COVID-19.

Governor Kevin Stitt recently went to the Supreme Court to have them reconsider Oklahoma v. McGirt, but it was never picked up. Chief Hoskin Jr. stresses the importance of this decision, stating that it re-affirms that there is a belief that the United States ought to keep its promise to Indian Tribes. He says that this decision is critical for America in the 21st century.

McGirt is over which government has jurisdiction over particular criminal offenses. The Supreme Court recognized in July 2020 that reservations for the five Tribes in Oklahoma never went away, which has major implications on how criminal justice is handled in the region.

Another thing to keep an eye on is concurrent jurisdiction. Chief Hoskin Jr. says the law currently states that if a non-Indian commits a crime against an Indian within the reservation that the federal government would prosecute the case and the State would not. He says the State is asking if they can have jurisdiction as well, which is something the court system will pick up later.

Chief Hoskin Jr. says the most important thing is that the State government, Federal government, and Tribal government working hard to create a blanket of protection over the region. He says they are working together on criminal justice.

In the midst of the battle against the Omicron variant, Chief Hoskin Jr. urges people to take the COVID-19 vaccine and the appropriate booster(s). Hosking says the Cherokee Nation makes inoculation possible to all people, with the closest location being at the Ochelata Health Center. He says they have administered over 100,000 vaccines.

Chief Hoskin Jr. says the Cherokee Nation's health care systems have been full lately due to unvaccinated patients needing the critical care need to fight the virus without the protection of the vaccine. He stressed the importance of getting the vaccine to protect yourself and the one's you love.

The Cherokee Nation is now testing employees twice a week whether they are vaccinated or not. Chief Hoskin says testing is another weapon in their arsenal to help them get them through this difficult time. He is optimistic that we will come out of Omicron in better shape than before.

For more information, visit the Cherokee Nation website.

To hear the podcast with Chief Hoskin Jr., click here.