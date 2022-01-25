Posted: Jan 25, 2022 2:08 PMUpdated: Jan 25, 2022 2:08 PM

Ty Loftis

The Osage County Sheriff's office recently approached the Board of Osage County Commissioners in an attempt to sign a memorandum of understanding between three parties that would allow for local school districts to receive a K-9. This dog would be used to aid law enforcement in searching for drugs and building a positive relationship between students and police officers.

A member of the Osage County Sheriff's Office explains why he believes this is a good idea.

District Two Commissioner Steve Talburt, who used to be a school resource officer with the Osage County Sheriff's Office, said those dogs are a big help to deputies. The Board signed that memorandum of understanding with a 3-0 vote.