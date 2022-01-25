Posted: Jan 25, 2022 2:55 PMUpdated: Jan 25, 2022 2:55 PM

The City of Bartlesville has worked hard on its water reuse system project and they have been recognized once again, as Water Utilities Director Terry Lauritsen has announced they have received the George F. Ames PICES Award from the EPA. Lauritsen had this to say about the national award.

“The nomination is based on the City's funding from the Clean Water State Revolving Fund and an evaluation of the project's ability to meet certain criteria. The award we have received for the water reuse project is, 'Excellence in problem solving.'”

Across the nation, there were 27 state entries submitted to the EPA for the award and only five were selected as execptional.