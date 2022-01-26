Posted: Jan 26, 2022 9:13 AMUpdated: Jan 26, 2022 9:25 AM

Garrett Giles

The City of Bartlesville plans to illuminate some of its soccer fields and a skate park.

Director of Engineering Micah Siemers says 16 lights and poles that were salvaged from the Price Fields Renovation Project will be installed at the Robinwood Soccer Fields, located at 2200 SE Frank Phillips Boulevard, and at the City Skate Park at the Lee Lake Complex on Adams Boulevard east of Silver Lake Road. Siemers says they only need 12 of the 16 lights for the soccer fields, which makes the other four lights available for the skate park.

Siemers says they are working on designs now and hope to advertise for bids for construction by mid-February. He says installation could begin by late spring or early summer if all goes right. The skate park will be bid as an alternate.