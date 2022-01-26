Posted: Jan 26, 2022 10:56 AMUpdated: Jan 26, 2022 3:59 PM

Garrett Giles

State Representative Sean Roberts of Hominy plans to continue his push for a referendum to remove Oklahoma's sales tax on groceries.

In a statement, Roberts said :

"Currently only six states allow full taxes on groceries, Oklahoma being one. We currently have a surplus in funds and revenues are up, so now is the time to bring this much needed relief to Oklahoma families."

A legislative referendum is the mechanism by which the Oklahoma Legislature can submit a constitutional amendment or statutory change to a vote of the people. It is one of two ways to place a State Question on the ballot in Oklahoma, the other being by initiative petition. Roberts previously filed House Bill 2844 last session and will be advocating for its passage again this session.

Roberts added :

"Grocery prices are continuing to rise along with inflation thanks to the reckless policies instituted by the Biden Administration. If this referendum is put to a vote of the people and approved, Oklahoma businesses would see a growth in revenue and Oklahomans would be able to get more bang for their buck at the grocery store. It is common sense legislation that benefits all parties and I am looking forward to advocating for its passage this session."

The measure, if passed, would amend a provision in the Oklahoma Sales Tax Code. It would provide a sales tax exemption for items that are eligible for purchase in the federal Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program. The exemption would apply to any person or entity making the purchase even if the person or entity was not a participant in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program.

The upcoming session begins on Feb. 7.