Posted: Jan 26, 2022 12:04 PMUpdated: Jan 26, 2022 12:04 PM

Ty Loftis

In an effort to keep the local neighborhoods safe, the Washington County Community Council is installing Ring Doorbells to people in the community who can't afford them. In order to install the camera, your home must have internet.

The Council has purchased the camera, will pay for installation and service for up to one year. The Bartlesville Police Department asks that if you see any crime take place, you report it to authorities. If interested in joining the program, a link to the application can be found on the Bartlesville Police Department Facebook Page.