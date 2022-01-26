Posted: Jan 26, 2022 2:51 PMUpdated: Jan 26, 2022 2:51 PM

Max Gross

Oklahoma is one of nine states receiving a six-figure grant to help address food security and other issues in the state. The Oklahoma State Department of Health announced that it will receive a $144,000 grant from the National Association of Chronic Disease Directors as part of its newly established State Partnerships Improving Nutrition Equity (SPINE) program.

The program was launched at the beginning of the year and aims to address food and nutrition security through sustainable and equitable actions that tackle economic and social conditions limiting food and nutrition security. This grant will target communities that have high-risk populations.

States will receive augmented support, including tailored and extensive training and technical assistance, to increase food and nutrition security, reach populations at high risk and address health equity.