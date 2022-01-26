Posted: Jan 26, 2022 3:17 PMUpdated: Jan 26, 2022 3:17 PM

Ty Loftis

The Tobacco Settlement Endowment Trust Board of Directors awarded various communities throughout Oklahoma grant money at its meeting on Tuesday. The City of Shidler in Osage County was awarded $10,000, as the community has implemented key strategies to live a healthy life. TSET Executive Director Julie Bisbee had the following to say:

“Our local environment has a significant impact on how we live our lives. Communities that embrace and encourage healthy eating, active living and smoke-free environments are investing in the health and future of their citizens.”

Funds can be used for such things as finding ways to find access to healthy foods, building walking trails, playground equipment and community gardens. Shidler was one of six cities selected to receive such a grant at Tuesday's meeting.