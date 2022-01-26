Posted: Jan 26, 2022 3:31 PMUpdated: Jan 26, 2022 3:31 PM

Max Gross

Both Oklahoma Wesleyan basketball teams return to action with a home doubleheader against at the Mueller Sports Center on Thursday. The Lady Eagles will continue their fight for KCAC seeding while the men’s team could take a big stride toward a conference title with a win.

The women’s team is coming off a heartbreaking loss to Bethany on Monday night in double overtime. OKWU is currently tied for seventh in the league standings. The Lady Eagles put together a poor showing in a double-digit loss to Bethel in December and will look to split the season series.

The men’s team slid up one spot in the NAIA Coaches’ Poll to No. 4. OKWU has played just four games all season decided by less than 10 points. The Eagles beat Bethel on a last second shot by D.J. Talton in the first meeting. OWKU head coach Donnie Bostwick expects to see another battle.

Bethel is ranked No. 23 in the NAIA and has won 12 straight games since losing to OKWU at the buzzer. Tipoff for the doubleheader is slated for 6 p.m. Radio coverage can be heard on KWON AM 1400—FM 93.3, 95.1.