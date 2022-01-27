Posted: Jan 27, 2022 9:52 AMUpdated: Jan 27, 2022 12:11 PM

Garrett Giles

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Bartlesville is looking to you to help address a need for mentors.

Area Director Charlene Dew says filling in to be a Big to a Little for a couple hours once or twice a month can make a big difference in a child's life. Dew says they have 22 kids on the list waiting for their Big Brother or a Big Couple. She says there are six girls and 16 boys in need of a mentor.

If you have a heart for kids, Dew encourages you to fill the role and spend quality time with a Little. Dew says kids need someone by their side that listens to them and believes in them. She says being a Big can empower a child's potential, which is what Big Brothers Big Sisters is all about.

Local mentors were recognized by Big Brothers Big Sisters of Bartlesville on Thursday as it was "National Thank A Mentor Day." Dew says they were out and about in the community to deliver cookies (pictured left) to all of their amazing mentors. She thanked them for all their service to our community.

Brian O'Neill was recognized as Big Brothers Big Sisters of Bartlesville's Big of the Year on Community Connection. O'Neill has been a mentor for approximately 6.5 years. He says he came to Big Brothers Big Sisters through his wife, who used to work for a mental health organization in Bartlesville.

O'Neill says it has been quite an experience to see his Little go from a shy 12-year-old boy to a less shy 18-year-old young man. He says most of the time they just talk about his Little's life over a burger or Starbucks.

Reflecting on mentors in his life, O'Neill (pictured right) says it is little interactions with a teacher, a coach, a parent, or someone that has even the slightest positive impact on someone's life can take them really far. O'Neill says he hopes his time with his Little has been life changing, because it has meant a lot to him to watch his Little grow. He says the little interaction are what makes Big Brothers Big Sisters so special.

Those wanting to raise funds for Big Brothers Big Sisters can do so by participating in Bowl for Kids' Sake. Dew says they are recruiting teams now. She says the bowling events will take place at Red Apple Bowling in Bartlesville on Feb. 24 and 25. Whether you bowl or not, Big Brothers Big Sisters can use your support.

BBBS is looking to raise $138,000 through Bowl for Kids' Sake. To build a team or donate, click here.

To learn more about Big Brothers Big Sisters or begin the process of becoming a mentor, visit BBBS's website here. You can call Dew at 918.213.4524 for more information.