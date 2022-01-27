News
City of Bartlesville
Posted: Jan 27, 2022 10:45 AMUpdated: Jan 27, 2022 10:45 AM
Crossing on 2nd Holding Talent Show Next Week
Ty Loftis
Coming up next Thursday, Crossing on 2nd will host a dinner and talent show that could potentially win you some big money all while helping support a great cause. You are encouraged to show up between 6:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. to ensure that you get a spot.
Crossing on 2nd is locacted at 215 E. 2nd Street in downtown Bartlesville and more information can be found at crossing2nd.com.
« Back to News