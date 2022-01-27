Posted: Jan 27, 2022 11:52 AMUpdated: Jan 27, 2022 11:52 AM

Ty Loftis

After COVID-19 forced the economy into a slump in 2020, it rebounded strong in 2021, growing at its quickest pace over a one year span since the late 1980s. The nation's GDP expanded by 5.7 percent overall and a 6.9 percent rate in the final quarter of 2021. Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt says he did all he could to assist in getting Oklahomans back to work and generating economic growth.