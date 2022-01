Posted: Jan 27, 2022 1:41 PMUpdated: Jan 27, 2022 1:57 PM

Ty Loftis

A traffic collision has caused a car to flip on its off roof at Frank Phillips Blvd. and Silver Lake Rd. You are encourraged to used an alternate route during this time. We will have more information when it becomes available, but no injuries were reported in the wreck.