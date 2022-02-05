Posted: Jan 28, 2022 9:57 AMUpdated: Jan 28, 2022 9:57 AM

Tom Davis

Bartlesville KLIFE is hosting their annual fundraising banquet on February 5, 2022 at 6:00 pm at the new KLIFE Center.

Apperaring on COMMUNITY CONNECTION , Jarrett Howard and Danae Chamberlain issued the invitation to listeners and viewers to attend their annual fundrasining banquet that features a complimentary dinner from Dink’s.

Tamara Laine and Outpost will set the mood for a fun evening of vying for auction items which include an electric bicycle, vacation packages and one-of-a-kind experiences! This event will help fund programming, staff salaries, and operating expenses for the year. 100% of your gift is tax deductible.