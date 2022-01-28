Posted: Jan 28, 2022 10:23 AMUpdated: Jan 28, 2022 10:23 AM

Ty Loftis

The Board of Osage County Commissioners will convene for a regularly scheduled meeting at the fairgrounds on Monday morning.

Board members will have continued discussion regarding the possibility of making further amendments for the public entering the Courthouse and other county-owned properties.

Christi McNeil will present the annual audit for the Osage County Housing Authority. The Board will then consider taking possible action on that audit.

The Board will also consider signing a public safety pricing schedule agreement to get an air exchanger for the Osage County Sheriff’s Office. The initial payment of $43,000 will be paid for through the use of ARPA funds.

Monday’s meeting is scheduled to start at 10 a.m. for those interested in attending.