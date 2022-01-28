Posted: Jan 28, 2022 10:41 AMUpdated: Jan 28, 2022 10:42 AM

Garrett Giles

Bartlesville Symphony Orchestra is set to present “Shakespeare in Love” over the Valentine’s Day weekend.

You and your date can join BSO on Saturday, Feb.12, for an evening of movie music and classics inspired by the works of William Shakespeare at the Bartlesville Community Center (BCC). From Kenneth Branagh to Gwyneth Paltrow, and the Merry Wives of Windsor to “Kiss Me, Kate,” this varied program provides something for everyone. Maestro Lauren Green and the Bartlesville Symphony will lead you on an engaging musical journey of romantic (and sometimes tragic) storytelling, culminating with the overture-fantasy to Tchaikovsky’s masterful ballet, Romeo & Juliet.

Tickets start at just $20. Students through high school are free with a paying adult.

Contact the BCC Box Office for more information: 918.337.3787.

