Posted: Jan 28, 2022 1:40 PMUpdated: Jan 28, 2022 1:40 PM

Garrett Giles

Oklahoma Wesleyan University partners with TimelyCare to offer all of its students 24/7 access to free medical and mental virtual health care.

Tolls of the pandemic were cited by university officials as reason enough to provide this service to students anywhere in the United States. Traditional students are auto-enrolled in this program while GPS students can enroll until Monday, Jan. 31, for coverage this semester.

Whether students are ill, anxious, or overwhelmed, they can talk to a licensed provider from their smartphone or any web-enabled device for medical and mental health support.

Students looking for more information on this free service can check their OKWU email or click the link here.

Photo courtesy: OKWU