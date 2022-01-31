Posted: Jan 31, 2022 11:45 AMUpdated: Jan 31, 2022 11:51 AM

Truity Credit Union announces that Lucretia Newton will now serve as the Contact Center Manager at its downtown Bartlesville location.

In a statement, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, Mark Wilburn said :

“Lucretia has been an integral part of the credit union’s success for the past eight years. Her leadership, experience and knowledge are an incredible asset to both our staff in the Contact Center as well as members. We are excited to have her in this new position.”

Newton joined the credit union in 2013 as a Teller and moved up into various roles, including Teller Coordinator and AVP Deposit Operations. As Manager, Contact Center, Newton will work with local, on-site consultants to directly serve all members through phone and digital channels.

“I’m looking forward to continuing my journey with Truity Credit Union,” Newton said. “Providing assistance to members and knowing we are making a difference with their financial needs is very rewarding. Truity’s commitment to serve our members’ best interests is always top of mind for me. Every member interaction the Contact Center has will reflect that mission.”

Newton is proud to call Bartlesville her lifelong home and is a graduate of Class XXX Leadership Bartlesville. She serves as a board member of the Washington County SPCA and as a mentor of the WePro$per program at Westside Community Center.

Truity Credit Union serves over 70,000 members worldwide and has assets of nearly $1 billion. Truity offers personal checking and savings accounts, auto and home loans, as well as competitive business loans for almost any purpose. Visit TruityCU.org to learn more.