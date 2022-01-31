Posted: Jan 31, 2022 12:14 PMUpdated: Jan 31, 2022 1:01 PM

Garrett Giles

The Oklahoma State Department of Health (OSDH) continues to provide mobile wellness clinics with vital public health services and resources for Oklahomans in the northeast corner of the state throughout February.

The OSDH District 4 Mobile Wellness Unit serves an eight-county region including Craig, Delaware, Mayes, Nowata, Ottawa, Rogers, Wagoner and Washington counties.

Free services offered by the mobile wellness unit include immunizations, general sick visits, annual child visits, COVID-19 testing and vaccinations, school/sports physicals, flu testing and vaccinations, blood pressure screenings and public health services.

The OSDH District 4 mobile wellness unit will be at the following locations in February :

CRAIG COUNTY

Feb. 7 – 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., TNT Insurance, 452 W. Ketchum Ave., Ketchum, OK

DELAWARE COUNTY

Feb. 16 – 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., Northeast Technology Center-Kansas, 450 N. Highway 59, Kansas, OK

MAYES COUNTY

Feb. 14 – 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., Harp’s Locust Grove, 710 E. Main St., Locust Grove, OK

NOWATA COUNTY

Feb. 25 – 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., John H. Morgan Park, NW corner of Ash St. & Shawnee Ave.

OTTAWA COUNTY

Feb. 24 – 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., Nowhere BBQ, 300 SE 1st St., Afton, OK

ROGERS COUNTY

Feb. 3 – 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., Dollar General, 5961 U.S. Rte. 66, Chelsea, OK

Feb. 9 – 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., Tulsa Port of Catoosa – Oklahoma Maritime Education Center, 5350 Cimarron Rd., Catoosa, OK

WAGONER COUNTY

Feb. 17 – 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., Nettie L. Osborn Park, 103 S. Main St., Redbird, OK

Feb. 23 – 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., Whitehorn Cove Marina, 34561 E. 700 Rd., Wagoner

WASHINGTON COUNTY

Feb. 2 – 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., Copan Truck Stop, 7440 US Highway 75, Copan, OK

Feb. 10 – 10:00 a.m. to noon, Agape Mission, 555 S. Cass St., Bartlesville, OK 74003

Feb. 10 – 1:00 to 3:00 p.m., Casa Hispana, 822 S. Johnstone Ave., Bartlesville, OK 74003

Inclement weather could change the mobile health unit schedule. Check with the OSDH or your local health department for further details.

For more information about the mobile unit, call 918.373.1442 or contact the Craig County Health Department at 918.256.7531; Delaware County Health Department at 918.253.4511; Mayes County Health Department at 918.825.4224; Ottawa County Health Department at 918.540.2481; Rogers County Health Department at 918.341.3166; Wagoner County Health Department at 918.485.3022; Washington County Health Department at 918.335.3005.

OSDH protects and improves public health through its system of local health services and strategies focused on preventing disease. OSDH provides technical support and guidance to 68 county health departments in Oklahoma, as well as guidance and consultation to the two independent city-county health departments in Oklahoma City and Tulsa. Learn more at Oklahoma.gov/health.