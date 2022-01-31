Posted: Jan 31, 2022 12:53 PMUpdated: Jan 31, 2022 12:53 PM

Ty Loftis

At Monday’s Osage County Commissioners meeting, COVID-19 concerns were a topic of discussion among Board members. Emergency Manager Jerry Roberts reported 736 active cases across the county as of last Wednesday. He said that was nearly a 40 percent increase in active cases from the previous week.

District One Commissioner Randall Jones believes the number of active cases will begin to go down in the near future, but also says it is important to remain vigilant.

The Board opted to take no action regarding making further amendments for the public entering the Courthouse or other county-owned buildings.