Posted: Jan 31, 2022 3:01 PMUpdated: Jan 31, 2022 3:01 PM

Max Gross

A Bartlesville man is facing multiple charges stemming from an incident that occurred last Wednesday involving a potential protective order violation. Darrell Walker Jr. appeared at the Washington County Courthouse on Monday facing charges of robbery and domestic abuse.

According to an affidavit, a female victim claims that Walker came to her workplace, assaulted her and took her phone. During the course of an argument Walker yelled and the victim and the head-butted her. Walker also took the victim’s phone and later broke it according to a witness.

The victim said that she and Walker had a previous domestic incident in September 2021. After this incident they continued their relationship but lived in different homes. A no contact provision was ordered at the time but had since been lifted.

The defendant was also involved in DUI, hit and run incident in June 2021. Due to his legal history bond was set at $100,000 with a condition of no contact with the alleged victim.