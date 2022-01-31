Posted: Jan 31, 2022 3:09 PMUpdated: Jan 31, 2022 3:09 PM

Ty Loftis

The City of Shidler has went out searching for grants so that they will have tornado sirens that will work throughout the entire town. They also talked to District One Commissioner Randall Jones to see if the Board of Osage County Commissioners would be willing to assist. He says they have been able to get two new sirens on the north end of town, but are needing a new one on the south side of town.

This will be paid for out of CARES Act money the county has received and a resolution will be signed next Monday.