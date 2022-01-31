Posted: Jan 31, 2022 8:35 PMUpdated: Jan 31, 2022 8:40 PM

Garrett Giles

A man on the run from law enforcement in Nowata County over the weekend is in police custody.

According to the Nowata County Sheriff's Office (NCSO) Zachariah Barnes peacefully surrendered himself over to Sheriff Jason McClain and two deputies at a residence in the Childers area of Nowata County on Monday at 1:00 p.m. Barnes is jailed for two Nowata County warrants for failing to appear for Domestic Violence and Possession of Controlled Dangerous Substance charges. He likely faces charges for running from a deputy last weekend as well.

Bond for Barnes is set at $27,000. Barnes also has a no bond warrant out of Montgomery County, Kansas.

The NCSO thanks all the agencies that assisted in the search for Barnes over this past weekend.

For KWON's original report of this story, click here.