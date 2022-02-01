Posted: Feb 01, 2022 6:45 AMUpdated: Feb 01, 2022 7:15 AM

Here is the latest outlook:

Significant accumulations of snow and sleet are expected late tonight through Thursday night, with the heaviest precipitation likely to fall late Wednesday into Wednesday night.

The greatest snow amounts are expected across far northeast Oklahoma, with lesser amounts to the south where more sleet and freezing rain will occur.

Osage and most of Washington County can expect 4 to 6 inches of snow while Nowata and Rogers Counties can get from 6 to 8.

Please, stay tuned to Bartlesville Radio for all the closings and cancellations along with the latest weather updates with our weather partners at KOTV News on 6. We are here to prepare you--not scare you.