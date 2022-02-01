Posted: Feb 01, 2022 8:04 AMUpdated: Feb 01, 2022 8:05 AM

Garrett Giles

"Home for the Night" makes plans to open a warming shelter as bitter cold winter conditions push closer to the area.

Disciples Christian Church located at 5800 Douglass Lane in Bartlesville is the shelter site, which is scheduled to open on Wednesday, Feb. 2. The church will open for shelter services that afternoon.

If you need a ride, CityRIde and the Bartlesville Police Department can help.

Call 918.333.1372 or send an email to office@dccbville.org for more information.

For those interested in providing meals, you can sign-up here.

You can donate to "Home for the Night" financially through the Bartlesville Community Foundation as well. You can visit the BCF website here.