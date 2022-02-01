Posted: Feb 01, 2022 1:12 PMUpdated: Feb 01, 2022 1:12 PM

Garrett Giles

Lime suspends scooter rentals in Bartlesville due to weather.

Lime will suspend scooter rentals in Bartlesville beginning Tuesday night through Saturday due to forecasted weather conditions. This is being done for the safety of the company’s riders.

The operations will pause beginning at 9:00 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 1. Scooter rentals will resume on Saturday, Feb. 5 at 9:00 a.m.

Lime is removing its fleet from the ground due to low temperatures and freezing conditions in the forecast.