Posted: Feb 01, 2022 2:35 PMUpdated: Feb 01, 2022 2:37 PM

Garrett Giles

Governor Kevin Stitt addresses the winter weather that Oklahomans are waiting for with bated breath.

Stitt says the U.S. National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning for the majority of Oklahoma. He says has been told the Oklahoma Department of Transportation has more than 500 trucks statewide to respond to the storm and 123,000 tons of salt and sand.

Stitt asks you to stay warm and safe as they continue to monitor the situation.