Posted: Feb 01, 2022 3:00 PMUpdated: Feb 01, 2022 3:02 PM

Garrett Giles

Washington County District 2 is working on roads connecting to U.S. Highway 60 east of Bartlesville.

Washington County Commissioner Mike Bouvier says they are doing this because Becco Contractors, Inc. out of Tulsa is basically done with its asphalt work. Bouvier says they want to give drivers a smooth transition as they leave County roadways and begin their travel on the highway. He says they will install some horns during this effort as well.

The Highway 60 project in Washington County began in November 2019. According to the Oklahoma Department of Transportation, the highway and bridge reconstruction from Bison Road in Bartlesville to North 4035 West Drive was estimated to cost $16-million. Among the major features was a new bridge over Hogshooter Creek.

The work was originally expected to be complete by late-2020.