Posted: Feb 01, 2022 5:59 PMUpdated: Feb 01, 2022 6:44 PM

Garrett Giles

Dewey Public Schools (DPS) will be closed on Wednesday due to winter weather conditions.

According to Superintendent Vince Vincent, DPS students will not need to attend distance learning during the school closure. Vincent says the closure is caused by concerns of deteriorating midday weather conditions causing dangerous travel conditions for after school student transportation.

A make-up day will not be required due to having excess instructional hours built into the school calendar.

