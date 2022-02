Posted: Feb 01, 2022 7:15 PMUpdated: Feb 01, 2022 8:28 PM

Garrett Giles

The Bartlesville Police Department responds to a rollover accident near Chick-fil-A.

The accident occurred around 5:00 o'clock on Tuesday along Washington Boulevard just north of the Eastland Parkway intersection. Witnesses state that they believe there appeared to be no injuries.

We will have more information when it becomes available.