Bartlesville police respond to a burglary call at the ASAP General Store on Nowata Road.

BPD Captain Jay Hastings says an officer was parked across the street from the gas station at 3901 SE Nowata Road when an alarm went off just before 5:00 a.m. on Wednesday. Hastings says the officer observed a white 2000 Dodge Caravan take off westbound on Nowata Road and drive erratically, running a stop light. He says a pursuit of the van ensued.

Capt. Hastings says the van crashed a Mission Street and Nowata Road. Hastings says two black male subjects left on foot. He says the van was impounded and they recovered stolen cigarettes and merchandise.

Approximately an hour later a residence in the 1600 block SE Mission called in to report a male subject running through yards jumping fences. Officers located that subject and were able to connect him to the van and the burglary incident.

One suspect, 62-year-old Michael Leon McCalister (pictured above) of Tulsa, has been apprehended. McCalister is charged with Attempting to Elude Police and Possession of Stolen Property.

Capt. Hastings says they are still looking for the other suspect. He says police are still looking for the second subject who was observed on video at the store and ran from the wrecked van (pictured below).

A similar burglary occurred at this same store on August 21st, 2021 and the video matches the same pattern and same subjects.

In both burglaries the front door glass was broken and a trash can was used to take into the store and remove the large quantity of cigarettes.

The case is being Investigated by Bartlesville Detective Steven Johnson, 918.338.4061.