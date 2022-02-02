Posted: Feb 02, 2022 12:37 PMUpdated: Feb 02, 2022 12:37 PM

Garrett Giles

The Bartlesville Police Department (BPD) implements Operation Slick Streets.

As a result of this initiative, the BPD will not respond to non-injury accidents during this time of icy, wintery weather. The BPD will respond to collisions with injuries and where vehicles are not operable and are blocking major roads.

Operation Slick Streets was activated on Wednesday morning.

Citizens are encouraged to file reports by going to the BPD's website. To file a report, click here.