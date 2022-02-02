Posted: Feb 02, 2022 1:03 PMUpdated: Feb 02, 2022 1:03 PM

Ty Loftis

It was announced on Tuesday that former Osage Nation Principal Chief Charles O. Tillman Jr. passed away. He was 84 years old. Tillman served on the 25th Osage Tribal Council from 1978-1982 and was elected Chief in 1990 and he would hold that title until 2002.

Some of Tillman’s accomplishments include being the first Osage tribal leader to attend what would later become known as the White House Tribal Nations Summit. In 1994, he was able to meet with President Bill Clinton and Vice-President Al Gore at the event. Tillman is also credited for claiming victory in the Osage Trust Case. That was the biggest payment the U.S. Government had ever negotiated with a Native American Tribe.

Osage Nation flags have been lowered to half-staff.

(Photo Courtesy of the Osage News.)