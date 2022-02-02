Posted: Feb 02, 2022 1:12 PMUpdated: Feb 02, 2022 1:36 PM

Garrett Giles

A bill passes the House to rename a post office in Owasso after Technical Sergeant Marshal Roberts.

U.S. Representative Kevin Hern took to the House floor on Tuesday afternoon in support of the resolution. Hern says we can rest in the knowledge that Technical Sergeant Roberts' service was not in vain. He says T. Sgt. Roberts laid his life down for hundreds of millions of Americans that he never knew, and future generations yet to come.

Hern says renaming the post office in Owasso in his honor is a small gesture, but meaningful. He says this action will ensure that our community proudly keeps T. Sgt. Roberts' story alive.

T. Sgt. Roberts, from Owasso, was killed in March 2020 while deployed with the Oklahoma Air National Guard to Camp Taji in Iraq in support of Operation Inherent Resolve.

In a statement, Congressman Frank Lucas of Oklahoma had this to say :

“Technical Sergeant Marshal Roberts selflessly served a grateful nation, making the ultimate sacrifice while defending the freedoms and liberties we hold dear as Americans. While we can never do enough to repay his family for their sacrifice, I’m proud to honor Sergeant Roberts by renaming the Owasso Post Office as the Technical Sergeant Marshal Roberts United States Post Office. His legacy, as an Airman, mentor, father, and husband will live with us forever, and I thank him and his family for his service to our great state and country.”

Congressman Tom Cole had this to say :

“I am pleased that the U.S. House of Representatives has passed legislation to honor the legacy of Technical Sergeant Marshal Roberts by renaming his hometown post office in Owasso after him. Sergeant Roberts fought for and protected our freedoms with extraordinary heroism and valor. Throughout his career, he displayed remarkable courage and made incredible sacrifices that will never be forgotten. This community tribute will ensure his incredible patriotism is remembered and continues to inspire generations of Oklahomans to come, and I was proud to cosponsor the resolution to make it possible alongside our state’s delegation in the House.”

Congressman Markwayne Mullin :

“T.Sgt. Roberts made the ultimate sacrifice defending our country and that is a debt we will never be able to repay. The Owasso Post Office will stand as a somber reminder of the brave Oklahomans who have given their lives to protect us at home and those who continue to fight for our freedoms. We will never forget T.Sgt. Roberts and I am proud to support this legislation to honor him.”

Congresswoman Stephanie Bice added her remarks :

“It takes a true hero and patriot to pay the ultimate sacrifice to protect our great nation. Renaming Owasso Post office after Technical Sergeant Marshal Roberts will ensure his legacy lives on in Oklahoma and serve as a reminder of his bravery and selfless dedication to our country.”

HR 1298 is sponsored by Representative Kevin Hern (OK-01) and co-sponsored by Representatives Frank Lucas (OK-03), Tom Cole (OK-04), Markwayne Mullin (OK-02), and Stephanie Bice (OK-05). HR 1298 was introduced to the 117th Congress in February 2021 after previously being introduced in the 116th Congress by all members of the delegation.

The bill still needs to pass the Senate and be signed by President Joe Biden before the Owasso Post Office at 1233 North Cedar is renamed.