Posted: Feb 02, 2022 3:06 PMUpdated: Feb 02, 2022 3:06 PM

Garrett Giles

Rogers State University’s Bartlesville campus establishes a partnership with Phillips 66 to equip students majoring in business with real-world experience while earning their degree.

In a statement, Ronda Riden, Director of the Bartlesville RSU campus, said :

“Our partnership sends a wonderful message to our community. Students are not only gaining textbook knowledge but are also gaining valuable real-world experience while obtaining their degree. This allows companies in our community to invest in our students prior to graduation. I am confident these types of opportunities will allow our graduates to stay in Bartlesville.”

Diverse and dynamic, Phillips 66 is a multifaceted energy manufacturing and logistics company that produces, refines, and delivers energy worldwide to homes, vehicles, aircraft and businesses. The Fortune 500 company has a small company feel and a friendly, family-oriented environment.

The interns are learning how to work independently, work collaboratively and transform their passion into outstanding results. Erika Reed, a senior accounting major from Tulsa, was very excited when she found out that Phillips 66 was partnering with RSU.

“I knew this would be a once in a lifetime opportunity. The hands-on experience and the advice from my mentor have been very beneficial,” Reed said.

Jonathan Trinidad Gonzalez, from Puebla, Mexico, is a senior majoring in business administration and management.

“I wanted to be a part of Philipps 66 for its push of Innovation in energy, its culture, and diversity. I hope to gain knowledge that will help me reach my full potential, strengthen my values, and promote a better future,” Gonzalez said.

Alma Henning, from Saltillo Coahuila, Mexico, is majoring in business administration. She said the internship is giving her the opportunity to get acquainted with a workplace environment.

“It is a great opportunity to work with this worldwide company where they do an exceptional job of creating an open environment for developing new skills. My college classes at RSU, in conjunction with this internship at Phillips 66, will not just prepare me for my future career but will also help me to set higher standards for it,” Henning said.

RSU’s business department incorporates SAP software training in operations and management classes to provide students with an in-house educational certification. Business degree seeking students can choose to specialize in in-demand fields, including accounting, entrepreneurship, management and sport management.

“RSU’s undergraduate accounting program incorporates key knowledge, skills, and abilities that Phillips 66 desires in new employees. The coordination of the internship program allows us to be well-positioned to meet the industry needs of our Bartlesville community,” Dr. Todd Jackson, department head of business, said.

For more information about RSU’s business degree, visit rsu.edu/business.

Photo courtesy: RSU