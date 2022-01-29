News
Posted: Feb 03, 2022 7:21 AMUpdated: Feb 03, 2022 7:21 AM
PODCAST: Rep. Kevin Hern
Tom Davis
US Congressman Kevin Hern is pleased to inform listeners that the U.S. House of Representatives is scheduled to vote on a bill this week that would rename the Owasso post office in honor of TSgt. Marshall Roberts who was killed in action in March of 2020.
Hern will also be participating in the National Prayer Breakfast and wants to discuss the importance of prayer.
Additionally, the Congressman discuss with us the Canadian truckers protests against overreaching vaccine mandates.
Finally, Rep. Hern shared his concerns over the “America COMPETES Act”, which he believes further weakens America’s foreign policy positions by conceding to China on several fronts.
