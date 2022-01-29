Posted: Feb 03, 2022 7:21 AMUpdated: Feb 03, 2022 7:21 AM

Tom Davis

US Congressman Kevin Hern is pleased to inform listeners that the U.S. House of Representatives is scheduled to vote on a bill this week that would rename the Owasso post office in honor of TSgt. Marshall Roberts who was killed in action in March of 2020.

Hern will also be participating in the National Prayer Breakfast and wants to discuss the importance of prayer.

Additionally, the Congressman discuss with us the Canadian truckers protests against overreaching vaccine mandates.