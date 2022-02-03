Posted: Feb 03, 2022 10:11 AMUpdated: Feb 03, 2022 10:11 AM

Tom Davis

Elder Care announces its new partnership with GoGlobal to coordinate day trip experiences for local seniors 65 and older.

Go-Travel's inaugural Trip, "A Day at the Museums," will be held on Saturday, April 9, showcasing the new 175,000 square-foot First Americans Museum in Oklahoma City and the Oklahoma City Memorial Museum, with lunch at famous Blu's BBQ.

According to Angie Thompson, Elder Care's Development Director, "Guests will only pay for the trips they sign up for, and there is no membership fee. Go-Travel is open to all seniors in the area wwith no membership fees."

Learn more about the trip and register at www.AboutElderCare.org/Go-Travel. Or call Candy Matheny at (918) 633-8532.

Two more trips are planned for The Amish Farm in Chouteau on Wednesday, July 13, and an overnight trip to the Broken Bow area in early November for a drive down Oklahoma's Scenic Byway and more.