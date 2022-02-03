Posted: Feb 03, 2022 10:16 AMUpdated: Feb 03, 2022 10:16 AM

Ty Loftis

Recycling rewards are now available for Bartlesville residents who recycle materials with Replenysh. In order to earn these rewards, download the Replenysh app and check in when you drop off your materials at the Bartlesville Recycling Center.

The app can also be used to track what materials are accepted and see how much Bartlesville residents have recycled. Thus far, there have been more than 65,000 pounds collected at the facility.